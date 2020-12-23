6th Russian-Armenian Youth Forum kicks off

The sixth annual Russian-Armenian Youth Forum (“New Opportunities for Youth: Prospects for Sustainable Development”) kicked off today under the auspices of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia and the Ministry of Higher Education and Science of the Russian Federation. This year, the forum was organized online due to the pandemic and the war.
Greeting the participants of the forum , Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Artur Martirosyan stated that the aim is to contribute to the strengthening of conventional interactions of young people from Armenia and Russia and lay strong foundations for the implementation of new initiatives and joint projects. “I am certain that the forum will help identify the issues concerning young people and find effective solutions, and the historically friendly ties between our peoples will contribute to the development of long-term cooperation," he added.
The forum featured two sections, including thematic discussions on youth as entities of social innovations and sustainable development of the country, and the opportunities and prospects for the initiatives of Russian and Armenian youth.
The speakers touched upon youth life during the COVID-19 pandemic and the issue of youth volunteerism.