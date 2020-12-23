News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
USD
522.21
EUR
636.78
RUB
6.93
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.21
EUR
636.78
RUB
6.93
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Court obliges Armenia Public Council president to apologize to reporter and pay AMD 600,000 as compensation
Court obliges Armenia Public Council president to apologize to reporter and pay AMD 600,000 as compensation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction has partially upheld the claim of reporter for Live News Taguhi Aslanyan obliging President of the Public Council Styopa Safaryan to apologize to Aslanyan for his offensive remarks and pay AMD 600,000 as compensation. This is what Aslanyan’s attorney Lusine Virabyan wrote on her Facebook page.

The court partially upheld the claim because the plaintiff had demanded AMD 1,000,000 as compensation, but only AMD 600,000 was upheld.

According to the attorney, the court ruling was just.

The judgment enters into force a month after its promulgation and can be appealed to the Civil Court of Appeal within a month.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos