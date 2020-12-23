News
Wednesday
December 23
Yerevan court postpones examination of motion to arrest Goris mayor
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction today postponed examination of the motion of the preliminary investigation body to detain Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan.

Arushanyan’s attorney Armen Melkonyan told reporters that the court hearing will take place at 10 p.m.

“Since my client and I had just received the report on engagement of the mayor as an accused, the court gave the defendants until 10 p.m. to become familiar with the materials, make objections and organize the defense,” he stated, adding that there are about 300 pages of documents.

The court has decided to involve the mayor of Goris as an accused under various articles of the Criminal Code of Armenia and has received a motion to choose arrest as a pre-trial measure for Arushanyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
