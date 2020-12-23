News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
USD
522.21
EUR
636.78
RUB
6.93
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.21
EUR
636.78
RUB
6.93
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Armenia's Pashinyan receives Russian emergency situations minister
Armenia's Pashinyan receives Russian emergency situations minister
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today received Minister of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation Yevgeny Zinichev.

The Prime Minister highly appreciated the activities that the Ministry of Emergency Situations is carrying out to restore normal life in Nagorno-Karabakh and provide humanitarian aid to citizens and expressed gratitude for the effective cooperation with the Armenian side.

Pashinyan stated that the Armenian government attaches importance to the ongoing development of the strategic cooperation with Russia and underscored Russia’s pivotal role in the strengthening of peace and stability in the region, adding that Armenia is interested in further development of cooperation with the Russian Federation.

Zinichev provided details about the humanitarian activities that the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations is carrying out in Artsakh and stated that all the works are being carried out through close cooperation with the Armenian partners.

The parties also discussed issues related to full use of the potential of the Armenian-Russian Humanitarian Center.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Military Prosecutor meets with Russian counterpart and head of investigation department
During the meeting, the interlocutors...
 Students of Armenia's top universities to receive Moscow mayor's scholarship
The scholarship is granted to...
 Armenia Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan to be sent to Russia on business trip
The Prime Minister’s decision states...
 Armenia high-tech industry minister meets with Russia-based Armenian businessmen
During a meeting with the...
 Armenia defense minister leaves for Russian Federation on working visit
The Ministry of Defense told Armenian News-NEWS.am...
 Armenian newspaper: Ara Aivazian's first working visit to Moscow didn't go smoothly
According to our sources...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos