Armenia's Pashinyan receives Russian emergency situations minister

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today received Minister of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation Yevgeny Zinichev.
The Prime Minister highly appreciated the activities that the Ministry of Emergency Situations is carrying out to restore normal life in Nagorno-Karabakh and provide humanitarian aid to citizens and expressed gratitude for the effective cooperation with the Armenian side.
Pashinyan stated that the Armenian government attaches importance to the ongoing development of the strategic cooperation with Russia and underscored Russia’s pivotal role in the strengthening of peace and stability in the region, adding that Armenia is interested in further development of cooperation with the Russian Federation.
Zinichev provided details about the humanitarian activities that the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations is carrying out in Artsakh and stated that all the works are being carried out through close cooperation with the Armenian partners.
The parties also discussed issues related to full use of the potential of the Armenian-Russian Humanitarian Center.