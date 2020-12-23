Armenia ex-justice minister receives response letter regarding POWs from CoE Secretary General

Armenia’s former Minister of Justice Arpine Hovhannisyan posted the following on her Facebook page:
“Dear compatriots,
As I had reported earlier, I had addressed my European colleagues with the issue of prisoners of war. During this period, I have informed them about the developments, including the fact that there are new Armenian prisoners of war after the ceasefire agreement of 9 November. Today I received a response letter from the Secretary General of the Council of Europe in which the latter stressed her and the Council of Europe’s willingness to eliminate the consequences of the humanitarian disaster.
P.S.: At the request of my other colleagues, I won’t state any other detail in order to not harm the process.”