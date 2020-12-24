Trump calls for appointing special counsel to investigate November presidential election

US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he considers it necessary to appoint a special counsel to investigate the alleged voter fraud in the November 3 presidential election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden.
“After seeing the massive Voter Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, I disagree with anyone that thinks a strong, fast, and fair Special Counsel is not needed, IMMEDIATELY. This was the most corrupt election in the history of our Country, and it must be closely examined!,” Trump wrote on Twitter.