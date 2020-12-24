News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 24
USD
522.21
EUR
636.78
RUB
6.93
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.21
EUR
636.78
RUB
6.93
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Trump calls for appointing special counsel to investigate November presidential election
Trump calls for appointing special counsel to investigate November presidential election
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he considers it necessary to appoint a special counsel to investigate the alleged voter fraud in the November 3 presidential election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden.

“After seeing the massive Voter Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, I disagree with anyone that thinks a strong, fast, and fair Special Counsel is not needed, IMMEDIATELY. This was the most corrupt election in the history of our Country, and it must be closely examined!,” Trump wrote on Twitter.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos