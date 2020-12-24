Newspaper: Cargo transportation increases in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: Officially, the volume of cargo transportation in Armenia has increased by 3.5 percent.

In the first 10 months of this year, rail freight increased by 3.9 percent, but at the expense of domestic. Zhoghovurd daily learned that the volume of domestic cargo transportation by rail increased by 14 percent.

Growth was registered also in the field of cargo transportation by road—by 3.7 percent. However, if we consider the cargo transportation by road according to its purpose, we see that exports decreased by 3.7 percent, whereas imports increased by 1.7 percent.

The volume of cargo transportation by air is a very small number in the overall, but there has been a decline, even in the case of those small volumes; in the case of exports—14.5 percent, and imports—27.3 percent.

The volumes of "highway pipeline" cargo transportation deserve special attention. In this case, the growth was 1.7 percent. Moreover, the official statistics do not separate exports and imports in the case of this type of cargo transportation, as, in general, it is only about imports, and about a specific one type of product: [natural] gas; that is, we can state that the [natural] gas imports to Armenia, although small, have increased during the first 10 months of this year, compared to the same period last year.