Singapore confirms COVID-19 new strain case
Singapore confirms COVID-19 new strain case
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The Singapore authorities have confirmed the first case of infection with a new strain of coronavirus previously detected in the UK, TASS reports referring to the CNA TV channel.

According to the health ministry, the new strain was found in a Singaporean student who recently returned from London. Meanwhile, the department noted that there is no confirmation of the spread of a new type of virus directly in society.

Over the past month, no more than 10 new cases of COVID-19 were detected directly in the country. 

Singapore has over 58.4 thousand infected people and 29 deaths.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
