US Congress speaks about Trump's corruption scheme

Armenia police find man wanted by Cyprus law enforcement

Aliyev invites companies of Kazakhstan to restore Nagorno-Karabakh

Investigators declare search against Armenia ex-culture minister and ex-Ambassador to Israel who helped her

Russian Armed Forces General Staff chief: NATO making more provocations near borders of Russia

Armenian citizen detained after making public call for military coup

Why additional police forces were sent to Armenia’s Syunik on day of PM Pashinyan's visit?

Zatulin: Armenia has to become the Russian Israel in the Caucasus

Russia, Turkey FMs will meet in Sochi and discuss Karabakh

Municipality: All snow-removal equipment in Yerevan worked throughout city (VIDEO)

Armenia among top three countries that love Russia the most

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Tehran: Iran-Azerbaijan joint economic commission to be established early January

California becomes first US state to detect 2 million COVID-19 cases

Demonstrators throw eggs at building of Armenian government during protest

Armenian Ombudsman in Moscow discussing issue of returning prisoners from Azerbaijan

Catholicos of All Armenians receives Armenia Constitutional Court President

Armenian opposition's protest ends, sitting strike continues

Philanthropist Konstantin Ishkhanov joins charity program for Artsakh children

Those demanding Armenia premier Pashinyan’s resignation reach Prosecutor General's Office

Turkey MOD: Military drills with combat shooting held in Eastern Mediterranean

Aliyev, Putin express confidence in development of Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation

Armenia deputy police chief: It is not safety of specific person that is protected but the government building

Armenia Police: 69 demonstrators apprehended

Those demanding Armenia PM Pashinyan’s resignation march to Prosecutor General's Office

Matviyenko: Determination of status of Nagorno-Karabakh requires further negotiations

Opposition’s candidate for PM: Whatever will happen in Armenia it will be done through the people

What has Armenia done to return Artsakh to normal life?

Armenia deputy police chief: Prime Minister's order is not a law

China launches antitrust investigation against Alibaba Group

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Border positioning taking place in Syunik Province

Armenia premier: There were cases when identification of victims’ bodies was not conducted very accurately

Armenian general's son apprehended

Armenia PM: Our country was much better prepared for 2nd wave of coronavirus

Rosatom's TVEL fuel company and Armenian Nuclear Power Plant agree on nuclear fuel supply

Police apprehending several citizens outside Armenia government building

US Congress speaks about Trump's corruption scheme

Prosperous Armenia faction in parliament to hold working discussion on border clarification

Armenia village head: Azerbaijanis are in Shurnukh, they are standing in front of 12 houses

Singapore confirms COVID-19 new strain case

Armenia winter conscription to start Friday

Yerevan authorities deliberately not clearing snow from streets?

Mayor of Armenia’s Goris will not be arrested

Citizens block all entrances to Armenia government building

Armenia government donates Toyota Land Cruiser ambulance trucks to Artsakh

702 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 8 Armenian soldiers found during search operation

More than 480 Armenian refugees return to Nagorno-Karabakh in past day

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

Trump calls for appointing special counsel to investigate November presidential election

Police form human chain in front of Armenia government building

Artak Beglaryan is appointed Artsakh President chief of staff

Trump threatens to retaliate against Iran if Americans are killed in Iraq rocket attacks

Newspaper: Armenia authorities to maintain martial law until at least February

Newspaper: Cargo transportation increases in Armenia

Canada approves coronavirus vaccine of Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna

Ombudsman publishes interim report on cases of killing of civilians in Artsakh by Azerbaijan army

EU to spend hundreds of millions of euros to help refugees in Turkey

Armenia province's new governor appoints close friend's son his assistant who is under criminal case

His Holiness Aram I declares 2021 as Year of Artsakh

Armenia ex-justice minister receives response letter regarding POWs from CoE Secretary General

EU disburses additional EUR 24 million in grants to support Armenia’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Turkish parliament extends deployment of troops in Libya and Afghanistan for 18 months

US expands sanctions against Belarus

Armenia State Revenue Committee chief elected chairman of Coordinating Council of Heads of Tax Services of CIS

Israel working to normalize relations with fifth Muslim country

Armenia's Pashinyan receives Russian emergency situations minister

Yerevan court postpones examination of motion to arrest Goris mayor

Protests in Yerevan for PM Pashinyan's resignation, Putin and Macron have talks on Karabakh, 23.12.20 digest

Attorney: A decision was made to detain Police Colonel Sayat Shirinyan

Court obliges Armenia Public Council president to apologize to reporter and pay AMD 600,000 as compensation

Armenia, Russia FMs discuss implementation of Karabakh statement

6th Russian-Armenian Youth Forum kicks off

Heiko Maas says Germany is against arms embargo on Turkey

Armenia 1st FM, leader of Heritage Party Raffi Hovannisian undergoes difficult heart surgery

Giorgi Gakharia: Number of players in region increased after recent events in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian court provides attorney with decision on engaging Goris mayor as accused

Armenian opposition member calls on rally participants to encircle government building tomorrow

Rouhani: Donald Trump's fate will be no better than Saddam Hussein's

Armenia Investigative Committee representatives meet with Russian counterparts

New feature in Google Chrome browser for smartphones

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker meets with newly appointed head of ICRC Delegation

Armenia Investigative Committee summons ARF-D member Ishkhan Saghatelyan

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Armenia Special Investigation Service summons Artur Vanetsyan to interview at hour of rally

Iran, Azerbaijan intend to build power plant at Khodaafarin dam

Armenia to assume chairmanship of Regional Alliance of Labor Inspections of CIS and Mongolia in 2021

Armenia National Academy of Sciences international scientific-educational center has new director

Armenian police colonel apprehended

Bright Armenia Party supports establishment of another Russian military base in country

Opposition rally resumes at Republic Square in Yerevan

ARF party youth throw snowballs at Armenia PM Pashinyan's motorcade

Turkey sentences journalist Can Dundar to 27 years in prison

Mayor of Armenia's Kajaran charged, investigators to file motion for detention

Valence city council of France: Artsakh’s independence seems legally strong, legitimate, fair more than ever

Citizens demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation marching to Republic Square in Yerevan (LIVE)

Vaezi says Iran-Azerbaijan border always been border of peace, friendship

Regional Council of Occitanie adopts resolution in support of Artsakh-Armenians

Ombudsman: Artsakh Republic is unrecognized but independent state

Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan hides real number of captured Armenians

Beglaryan: Azerbaijan military aggression caused at least $2bn in direct damage to Karabakh