The pardoning by the current US President Donald Trump of the ex-head of his campaign headquarters Paul Manafort completed the corruption scheme, said Adam Schiff, the Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.
"During the Mueller investigation, Trump’s lawyer floated a pardon to Manafort. Manafort withdrew his cooperation with prosecutors, lied, was convicted, and then Trump praised him for not “ratting.” Trump’s pardon now completes the corrupt scheme. Lawless until the bitter end," Schiff tweeted.
The current US President Donald Trump pardoned the ex-head of his campaign headquarters Paul Manafort and former adviser Roger Stone, who were convicted as part of an investigation into Russia's "interference" in the 2016 elections.
