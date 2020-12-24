Police form human chain in front of Armenia government building

YEREVAN. – Police have closed off the street behind the main building of the government of Armenia since early Thursday morning.
In addition, buses full of police were brought near the building.
The police have formed a human chain—in 5 to 6 rows—in front of the building; they are wearing helmets and holding shields.
At the moment, the number of protesters near the government building is not so large. Official cars are approaching the building from the street behind and entering the building.
During the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement’s rally Wednesday at Republic Square demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, it was announced that the protesters will surround the government building as of 10am Thursday to prevent the PM and other members of the Cabinet from entering the government building and holding a Cabinet session.
Despite the snowfall all night, some of these activists had spent the night at Republic Square, where tents are pitched and stoves are set up to keep warm.