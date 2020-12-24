News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 24
USD
522.21
EUR
636.78
RUB
6.93
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.21
EUR
636.78
RUB
6.93
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Mayor of Armenia’s Goris will not be arrested
Mayor of Armenia’s Goris will not be arrested
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan on Thursday denied the investigative body’s petition to have Goris town mayor Arush Arushanyan remanded in custody.

After the announcement of the court decision, Arushanyan told reporters that the criminal cases were fabricated, and that is why justice had prevailed. "The court maintained [its] objectivity," he added.

In turn, Arushanyan's attorney Armen Melkonyan said that the court had denied the petition due to lack of sufficient grounds.

The mayor of Goris has been charged under several articles of the Armenian Criminal Code.

On Tuesday, the court had considered the decision to arrest Arushanyan as illegal.

Arush Arushanyan was detained at around 4:30am on Monday. Some time later, it became known that Arushanyan was at the Yerevan department of the Investigation Committee of Armenia and was being questioned in connection with the criminal case initiated on charges of organizing and holding illegal rallies.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Opposition’s candidate for PM: Whatever will happen in Armenia it will be done through the people
And not through detachments…
 Police apprehending several citizens outside Armenia government building
These protesters have closed off the entrances to the building…
 Citizens block all entrances to Armenia government building
They are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan…
 Police form human chain in front of Armenia government building
Also, they closed off the street behind the building…
 Armenia Special Investigation Service summons Artur Vanetsyan to interview at hour of rally
According to Vanetsyan, investigation...
 Opposition rally resumes at Republic Square in Yerevan
The participants in Tuesday’s rally had announced that they will continue Wednesday their acts of civil disobedience…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos