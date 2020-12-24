Mayor of Armenia’s Goris will not be arrested

The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan on Thursday denied the investigative body’s petition to have Goris town mayor Arush Arushanyan remanded in custody.
After the announcement of the court decision, Arushanyan told reporters that the criminal cases were fabricated, and that is why justice had prevailed. "The court maintained [its] objectivity," he added.
In turn, Arushanyan's attorney Armen Melkonyan said that the court had denied the petition due to lack of sufficient grounds.
The mayor of Goris has been charged under several articles of the Armenian Criminal Code.
On Tuesday, the court had considered the decision to arrest Arushanyan as illegal.
Arush Arushanyan was detained at around 4:30am on Monday. Some time later, it became known that Arushanyan was at the Yerevan department of the Investigation Committee of Armenia and was being questioned in connection with the criminal case initiated on charges of organizing and holding illegal rallies.