Armenia winter conscription to start Friday

The winter conscription for compulsory military or alternative service by Armenian male citizens will start Friday; the decision on this was adopted at Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia.
The matter was on the list of unreported matters.
According to the government's decision, it is also planned to discharge within the framework of the 2020 winter conscription, and until February 14, 2021 inclusive, the servicemen who have completed their compulsory military or alternative military service within the period defined by law.