Armenia government donates Toyota Land Cruiser ambulance trucks to Artsakh

During today’s session, the Government of Armenia decided to donate five Toyota Land Cruiser ambulance trucks to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
“Due to the martial law in Armenia, within the scope of a program that is part of the 2020 State Budget, the Ministry of Health has acquired 30 Toyota Land Cruiser ambulance trucks and has received 12 Toyota Land Cruiser ambulance trucks as a donation. The draft decision proposes to donate five of the ambulance trucks to Artsakh,” the rationale of the decision states.
The remaining 37 ambulance trucks will be attached to the balance of the Ministry of Health.