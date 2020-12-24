News
Citizens block all entrances to Armenia government building
Citizens block all entrances to Armenia government building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Citizens who are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have blocked all entrances to the main building of the government of Armenia.

Also, they are chanting, "Shame [on you!]" and "Traitor [Pashinyan], leave [power]!"

The police have formed a human wall in front of the building.

As reported earlier, early Thursday morning, the police closed off the street behind this government building.

In addition, buses full of police were brought near building.

The police have formed a human chain—in 5 to 6 rows—in front of the government building, and they are wearing helmets and holding shields.
