Prosperous Armenia faction in parliament to hold working discussion on border clarification
Prosperous Armenia faction in parliament to hold working discussion on border clarification
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – At 2pm on Friday, the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly (NA) will hold a working discussion “on the situation in the border regions, the existing problems, the ways of solution, the issues of ensuring border adjustment, protection, and security." Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed about this from the NA press service.

To note, new borders are being established between Armenia and Azerbaijan—and within the framework of the implementation of the statement signed, on November 9, between the prime minister of Armenia and the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Photos