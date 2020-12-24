Opposition’s candidate for PM: Whatever will happen in Armenia it will be done through the people

What has Armenia done to return Artsakh to normal life?

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Border positioning taking place in Syunik Province

Armenia premier: There were cases when identification of victims’ bodies was not conducted very accurately

Armenia PM: Our country was much better prepared for 2nd wave of coronavirus

Police apprehending several citizens outside Armenia government building

Prosperous Armenia faction in parliament to hold working discussion on border clarification

Armenia winter conscription to start Friday

Yerevan authorities deliberately not clearing snow from streets?

Mayor of Armenia’s Goris will not be arrested

Citizens block all entrances to Armenia government building

702 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 8 Armenian soldiers found during search operation

More than 480 Armenian refugees return to Nagorno-Karabakh in past day

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

Trump calls for appointing special counsel to investigate November presidential election

Police form human chain in front of Armenia government building

Artak Beglaryan is appointed Artsakh President chief of staff

Trump threatens to retaliate against Iran if Americans are killed in Iraq rocket attacks

Newspaper: Armenia authorities to maintain martial law until at least February

Newspaper: Cargo transportation increases in Armenia

Canada approves coronavirus vaccine of Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna

Ombudsman publishes interim report on cases of killing of civilians in Artsakh by Azerbaijan army

EU to spend hundreds of millions of euros to help refugees in Turkey

Armenia province's new governor appoints close friend's son his assistant who is under criminal case

His Holiness Aram I declares 2021 as Year of Artsakh

Armenia ex-justice minister receives response letter regarding POWs from CoE Secretary General

EU disburses additional EUR 24 million in grants to support Armenia’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Turkish parliament extends deployment of troops in Libya and Afghanistan for 18 months

US expands sanctions against Belarus

Armenia State Revenue Committee chief elected chairman of Coordinating Council of Heads of Tax Services of CIS

Israel working to normalize relations with fifth Muslim country

Armenia's Pashinyan receives Russian emergency situations minister

Yerevan court postpones examination of motion to arrest Goris mayor

Protests in Yerevan for PM Pashinyan's resignation, Putin and Macron have talks on Karabakh, 23.12.20 digest

Attorney: A decision was made to detain Police Colonel Sayat Shirinyan

Court obliges Armenia Public Council president to apologize to reporter and pay AMD 600,000 as compensation

Armenia, Russia FMs discuss implementation of Karabakh statement

6th Russian-Armenian Youth Forum kicks off

Heiko Maas says Germany is against arms embargo on Turkey

Armenia 1st FM, leader of Heritage Party Raffi Hovannisian undergoes difficult heart surgery

Giorgi Gakharia: Number of players in region increased after recent events in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian court provides attorney with decision on engaging Goris mayor as accused

Armenian opposition member calls on rally participants to encircle government building tomorrow

Rouhani: Donald Trump's fate will be no better than Saddam Hussein's

Armenia Investigative Committee representatives meet with Russian counterparts

New feature in Google Chrome browser for smartphones

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker meets with newly appointed head of ICRC Delegation

Armenia Investigative Committee summons ARF-D member Ishkhan Saghatelyan

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Armenia Special Investigation Service summons Artur Vanetsyan to interview at hour of rally

Iran, Azerbaijan intend to build power plant at Khodaafarin dam

Armenia to assume chairmanship of Regional Alliance of Labor Inspections of CIS and Mongolia in 2021

Armenia National Academy of Sciences international scientific-educational center has new director

Armenian police colonel apprehended

Bright Armenia Party supports establishment of another Russian military base in country

Opposition rally resumes at Republic Square in Yerevan

ARF party youth throw snowballs at Armenia PM Pashinyan's motorcade

Turkey sentences journalist Can Dundar to 27 years in prison

Mayor of Armenia's Kajaran charged, investigators to file motion for detention

Valence city council of France: Artsakh’s independence seems legally strong, legitimate, fair more than ever

Citizens demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation marching to Republic Square in Yerevan (LIVE)

Vaezi says Iran-Azerbaijan border always been border of peace, friendship

Regional Council of Occitanie adopts resolution in support of Artsakh-Armenians

Ombudsman: Artsakh Republic is unrecognized but independent state

Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan hides real number of captured Armenians

Beglaryan: Azerbaijan military aggression caused at least $2bn in direct damage to Karabakh

Moldova PM Ion Chicu resigns

Incident take place in courtyard of Armenia Investigative Committee, Kajaran mayor resolves issue

Ombudsman: 40,000 Artsakh residents are left homeless as result of Azerbaijan aggression

Artsakh ombudsman: At least 60 civilians killed due to Azerbaijan military aggression

Macron comments on killing of gendarmes in Puy-de-Dome shooting

Bright Armenia Party leader: It is necessary to engage Diaspora in solution of national issues

Kajaran town mayor is summoned to Armenia Investigative Committee

Opposition party leader: President should represent Armenia in international arena

Prosperous Armenia faction MP: Ruling bloc will thwart parliament council sitting

Beglaryan: Karabakh, Armenia ombudsmen prepared 6 closed reports on Azerbaijan killings of Armenian POWs

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 14 Armenian soldiers found during search operation

Armenians stage protest in Burbank, California

Opposition ARF party representative is called to Armenia Investigative Committee to give explanation

Hayastan All Armenian Fund provides temporary housing to more than 100 people displaced from Artsakh’s Hadrut

Diana Galoyan is appointed Rector of Armenian State University of Economics

One of rarest predators in Armenia is seen again in country 100 years later

Snowfall becomes another "surprise" for Yerevan authorities

838 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Newspaper: How many people left, returned to Armenia?

Yerevan city council unable to resume session interrupted Tuesday, lack of quorum

Man kills 3 police officers in France

Russian military doctors help 100 children in Artsakh

World oil prices falling

Armenia PM: The talk about future is one of most important issues today

US President's Twitter account to be transferred to Biden but without followers

Newspaper: Armenia parliament special session to be convened with agenda of lifting martial law

Those demanding premier Pashinyan's resignation spend night at Republic Square in Yerevan

Newspaper: Armenia PM Pashinyan’s spirits rise after US embassy survey results

Biden announces new appointments to White House

Hackers managed to steal important information from American businesses, says Biden

Police urge opposition rally participants not to use Republic Square in Yerevan for purposes not provided by law

Armenia Investigative Committee launches case regarding party leader's calls for using violence

Putin, Macron discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh