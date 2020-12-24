News
Armenia PM: Our country was much better prepared for 2nd wave of coronavirus
Armenia PM: Our country was much better prepared for 2nd wave of coronavirus
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stressed that Armenia was much better prepared for the second wave of the coronavirus.

"During the first wave, there was a lot of criticism, most of which was politicized (…). But our prediction came true that the countries will, in fact, be in the same situation, and it is only a matter of time and timeframe," he added in particular.

Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan, in turn, noted that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Armenia is very low, fluctuating within 1.5 percent, whereas in many developed countries that number fluctuated between 7 and 8 and up to 10 percent. "The [coronavirus-related] mortality rate in Armenia has always been lower than the international average. At worst times it did not exceed 2 percent, and now it is lower. How many recovered patients we [Armenia] had is very important; in that sense, we are in very good positions," he added.
