California becomes first US state to detect 2 million COVID-19 cases
California becomes first US state to detect 2 million COVID-19 cases
Region:World News
Theme: Society

California became the first US state where the number of the confirmed new type of COVID-19 cases exceeded 2 million, RIA Novosti reports referring to Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 2,002,494 cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded, 23,558 patients died, according to the latest data. Currently, 4 out of 5 California regions, covering over 98% of the state's population, have mandated home isolation due to a shortage of intensive care beds and over the growing number of new cases.

California authorities introduced a stay-at-home regime in early December, which should be enforced in the region if the capacity of intensive care units (ICU) falls below 15%. The decree came into force on December 5. Thereafter, if the region's ICU admission reserves fall below 15%, local authorities have 24 hours to enact the stay-at-home regime.

According to the authorities, the restrictive measures must continue for at least three weeks from the introduction date and can be extended later on.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
