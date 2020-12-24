Armenia premier: There were cases when identification of victims’ bodies was not conducted very accurately

YEREVAN. – We have a body identification process with DNA tests. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia, and regarding the identification of the bodies of the Armenians who were killed in the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war.
According to him, in order to speed up this process, the Ministry of Health has acquired the second respective equipment, which is on the way.
In his turn, the Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan stated that the new equipment will enable doubling the capacity of identifying the bodies as soon as possible.
Pashinyan, for his part, noted that there had been cases, however, when the identification of the bodies of the victims was not conducted very accurately. "But such cases are also considered the rule," he added in particular.