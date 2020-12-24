What has Armenia done to return Artsakh to normal life?

YEREVAN. – At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan summed up the measures that the country has taken to restore the normal life in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

"The first is the program of assistance to the citizens registered in Artsakh, which [the program] is used by about 87 thousand beneficiaries. For this purpose, the government has allocated 6.4 billion drams.

The next measure is the program of assistance to the residents of the communities [now] outside the control of Artsakh. We have more than 2,000 beneficiaries here. The government has allocated more than 600 million drams.

We have allocated about 900 million drams to the Artsakh government to pay December pensions and benefits in Artsakh. We have allocated about 3.1 billion drams to the Artsakh government to pay the December salaries of state employees in Artsakh.

We have allocated about 1 billion drams for the full gratuitous compensation for the last three months of utility payments of the population of Artsakh.

All these decisions are related to the roadmap I published on November 18," said the Prime Minister.

He noted that in addition, the Armenian government had approved eight more measures that are underway and are also within the framework of the aforesaid roadmap.