News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 24
USD
522.21
EUR
636.78
RUB
6.93
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.21
EUR
636.78
RUB
6.93
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
What has Armenia done to return Artsakh to normal life?
What has Armenia done to return Artsakh to normal life?
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan summed up the measures that the country has taken to restore the normal life in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

"The first is the program of assistance to the citizens registered in Artsakh, which [the program] is used by about 87 thousand beneficiaries. For this purpose, the government has allocated 6.4 billion drams.

The next measure is the program of assistance to the residents of the communities [now] outside the control of Artsakh. We have more than 2,000 beneficiaries here. The government has allocated more than 600 million drams.

We have allocated about 900 million drams to the Artsakh government to pay December pensions and benefits in Artsakh. We have allocated about 3.1 billion drams to the Artsakh government to pay the December salaries of state employees in Artsakh.

We have allocated about 1 billion drams for the full gratuitous compensation for the last three months of utility payments of the population of Artsakh.

All these decisions are related to the roadmap I published on November 18," said the Prime Minister.

He noted that in addition, the Armenian government had approved eight more measures that are underway and are also within the framework of the aforesaid roadmap.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia’s Pashinyan: Border positioning taking place in Syunik Province
As per the PM, this is necessary from the point of view of ensuring the security of both Syunik and Armenia…
 Armenia premier: There were cases when identification of victims’ bodies was not conducted very accurately
In order to speed up the identification process, the Ministry of Health has acquired the second respective equipment, which is on the way…
 Prosperous Armenia faction in parliament to hold working discussion on border clarification
And on the situation in the border areas…
 Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 8 Armenian soldiers found during search operation
In the Hadrut and Jabrayil regions…
 More than 480 Armenian refugees return to Nagorno-Karabakh in past day
The traveling of the buses carrying them escorted by the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the military police…
 Giorgi Gakharia: Number of players in region increased after recent events in Nagorno-Karabakh
According to him, in regard to the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos