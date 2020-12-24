Rosatom's TVEL fuel company and Armenian Nuclear Power Plant agree on nuclear fuel supply

Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation’s TVEL fuel company and the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant (ANPP) have signed contracts for the supply of Russian nuclear fuel for the only operating energy block of the ANPP in 2021, TVEL fuel company’s press service reported.
The ANPP, which is the only nuclear power plant in the region, is located in the vicinity of the city of Metsamor (nearly 30 kilometers south from Yerevan) and has two energy blocks that were built on the basis of VVER-440 reactors. The first energy block of the ANPP was operated in December 1976, followed by the second one in January 1980.