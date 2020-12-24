News
Thursday
December 24
Armenia deputy police chief: It is not safety of specific person that is protected but the government building
Armenia deputy police chief: It is not safety of specific person that is protected but the government building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


It is not the safety of a specific person—Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan—that is protected, but the government building. Deputy Chief of Police Ara Fidanyan told about this to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia, and referring to the accusations that the police were serving the current authorities.

"If the building is not protected, you remember the events of November 10. Shall we let them come in again and carry out provocations?," he said.

As reported earlier, the police have formed a human chain—in several rows—in front of the main building of the government since Thursday morning, and they are wearing helmets and holding shields.

The opposition had announced Wednesday that they will block the government building Thursday to prevent PM Pashinyan and other members of the Cabinet from entering the building and holding a Cabinet session.
