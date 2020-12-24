Armenia deputy police chief: Prime Minister's order is not a law

We perform the functions reserved for us by law. This is what Deputy Chief of Police of Armenia Ara Fidanyan told reporters after today’s government session, responding to the question if police officers will fulfill an order, if the Prime Minister orders to see “rivers of blood”.

“The order of the Prime Minister is not a law,” he stated.

Ara Fidanyan added that he was holding another position when the Prime Minister had said “he wanted to see rivers of blood” and that reporters should ask those who were with the Prime Minister when he said that.

A while ago, former Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan declared that during the incidents that took place in Ijevan last year, Nikol Pashinyan had told him and then police chief Valeriy Osipyan that he wanted to see “rivers of blood” in Ijevan.