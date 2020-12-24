Why additional police forces were sent to Armenia’s Syunik on day of PM Pashinyan's visit?

YEREVAN. – The road was closed in Syunik Province, that's why police forces were taken there; when they close roads in Yerevan, police forces are sent again. Deputy Chief of Police Ara Fidanyan told about this to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia, when asked why additional police forces were sent to Syunik Province on the day when Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was to arrive there.
To the question as to whether the local police forces of the province were not enough in this case, he responded that at the time the police forces of the province were engaged in the implementation of various other functions. "The same police were opening the same roads in [the] 2018 [revolution], too. We clearly carry out our actions, both in 2018 and now," Fidanyan added.