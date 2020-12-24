Those demanding Armenia PM Pashinyan’s resignation march to Prosecutor General's Office

YEREVAN. – Citizens demanding the resignation of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have started marching from the main building of the government to the building of the Prosecutor General's Office.
Gegham Manukyan, a member of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party, said that Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan had served the former government and was serving this government, too. "The one who serves the illegality with pleasure is the same criminal, and sooner or later he will answer for it before the law," Manukyan said.
He announced that they will march from the government building to the Prosecutor General's Office, then they will continue their rally, and then hold a sit-in at Republic Square.