Thursday
December 24
Thursday
December 24
Turkey MOD: Military drills with combat shooting held in Eastern Mediterranean
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey’s Ministry of Defense has declared that the Turkish Naval Forces have conducted military drills with combat shooting in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The ministry failed to report specifically where the drills were conducted, but judging from the photos, they were held in the vicinity of the coasts of Turkey, Greek City Times reported.

The situation escalated on August 12 when the Turkish Kemal Reis ship that was accompanying the Oruc Reis ship was downed by the Greek Limnos frigate and was seriously damaged.
