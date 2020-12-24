Aliyev, Putin express confidence in development of Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation

Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev today held phone talks during which they expressed confidence in regard to further expansion and strengthening of cooperation between the two countries, as reported the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.
“During the phone talks, the parties indicated the successful development of friendly relations hinged on the strategic partnership in all sectors and expressed confidence in regard to further expansion of strengthening of cooperation between the two countries. The phone talks were at the initiative of the President of Russia, who congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his birthday and wished him good health and success in his activities for the development of Azerbaijan and welfare of the people,” the press release reads.
In his turn, the President of Azerbaijan extended thanks to Vladimir Putin for his consideration and congratulatory remarks.
Aliyev turned 59 on December 24.