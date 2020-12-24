Those demanding Armenia premier Pashinyan’s resignation reach Prosecutor General's Office

YEREVAN. – Citizens demanding the resignation of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have marched from the main building of the government and reached the building of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Gegham Manukyan, a member of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party, addressed the employees of the Office and said: "The citizens standing here pay taxes so that you receive a salary, not for running a household, but for upholding the Constitution, laws of the Republic of Armenia. It is not our duty to come here and explain to you your rights and responsibilities.”

"Have you seen a country where citizens ask the prosecutor general that the latter fulfill his duties instead of serving Nikol?," Manukyan asked in particular.