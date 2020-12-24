Philanthropist Konstantin Ishkhanov joins charity program for Artsakh children

A good friend and a longstanding supporter of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, as well as a cultural philanthropist renowned in many countries, the founding president of the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC) Konstantin Ishkhanov continues providing great support in the cultural life of Armenia․

By providing support, Konstantin Ishkhanov has come up with a substantial contribution to the orchestra's new initiative, launched jointly with the co-organizers of the New Year charity screening-concert of the animated film “Frozen”.

In these difficult times, with a considerable personal donation, he has also joined this New Year charity concert program which will be hosting children of the families affected by the 44-day war in Artsakh.

Konstantin Ishkhanov has always stood by the Armenian people by contributing to the projects of spreading Armenian culture both in Armenia and abroad.

It is not surprising that Konstantin Ishkhanov has supported the initiative in these difficult times in Armenia: for many years, the foundation headed by him has been constantly contributing to the development of cultural life and acting as an organizer of a number of events.

These are both classical music festivals held in Armenia, as well as concert tours of many famous young Armenian musicians (Haik Kazazyan‚ Nareh Arghamanyan‚ Khachaturian Trio, Armenian State Symphony Orchestra) in different countries of the world.

Today, any contribution means a lot in organizing cultural events to revive our spirits. You can also join this charity initiative and give children a chance to enjoy the “Frozen” animated film screening-concert by making your contributions via the online platform.