Demonstrators throw eggs at building of Armenian government during protest

During the opposition’s protest near the government building today, demonstrators threw eggs at the building.

The opposition had announced Wednesday that they will block the government building Thursday to prevent PM Pashinyan and other members of the Cabinet from entering the building and holding a Cabinet session.

This morning, citizens encircled the government building to not let Nikol Pashinyan and Cabinet members enter the building and hold a session. Nevertheless, government officials managed to enter the building, and the session was held.

Later, citizens marched to the building of the Prosecutor General’s Office where they demanded that the Prosecutor General institute a criminal case and detain Pashinyan.

During the protest in front of the government building, the demonstrators were chanting “Nikol Traitor, “Armenia Without Nikol” and “Shame”. They also threw eggs at the building.

As reported earlier, the police have formed a human chain—in several rows—in front of the main building of the government since Thursday morning, and they are wearing helmets and holding shields.