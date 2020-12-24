Dollar gains value in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.48/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.27 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 636.96 (up by AMD 0.18), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 710.47 (up by AMD 9.93), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.99 (up by AMD 0.06) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 425.24, AMD 31,496.48 and AMD 16,949.3, respectively.