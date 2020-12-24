Tehran: Iran-Azerbaijan joint economic commission to be established early January

Head of Iran's Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi said on Thursday that the joint economic commission of Iran and Azerbaijan will be established early January, IRNA reported.
“Minister of Economic Development of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and several high-ranking Azerbaijani officials, including the energy minister and deputy economy minister and several other deputy ministers are in Tehran,” he said, adding that new conditions have been created in the region following the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia and that management of those conditions requires dialogue over various issues.