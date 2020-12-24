Russia, Turkey FMs will meet in Sochi and discuss Karabakh

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a working visit to Sochi on December 29, where he will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, TASS reported.
According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, he will visit him to participate in the eighth meeting within the Russian-Turkish cooperation council.
Zakharova noted that a wide range of pressing regional and international issues will be considered at the meeting.
The diplomat noted that it is planned to study in detail the issues related to the implementation of the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia of November 9 on Nagorno-Karabakh.
"The emphasis will be placed on minimizing the risks of possible clashes, providing humanitarian aid to the countries. The focus will be on establishing the activities of the joint Russian-Turkish monitoring center to control the ceasefire and all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Zakharova noted.