Armenian citizen detained after making public call for military coup

Advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia Gor Abrahamyan reports that public calls to seize power by force and overthrow the constitutional order by force were made during the rally taking place at Republic Square today.

Police officers have apprehended S. K., the person who had made those calls.

By the assignment of the Prosecutor General’s Office, police officers have instituted a criminal case under the elements of Article 301 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (public calls for changing the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia by force). The person has been detained based on a suspicion on prima facie commission of a criminal act proscribed by the mentioned article.

The Prosecutor General’s Office calls on the public and citizens to not use exercise of their right to freedom of assembly and free speech to make public calls to violate rules of social coexistence and stability in the country and overthrow the constitutional order.