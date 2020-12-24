News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 24
USD
522.48
EUR
636.96
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.48
EUR
636.96
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenian citizen detained after making public call for military coup
Armenian citizen detained after making public call for military coup
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia Gor Abrahamyan reports that public calls to seize power by force and overthrow the constitutional order by force were made during the rally taking place at Republic Square today.

Police officers have apprehended S. K., the person who had made those calls.

By the assignment of the Prosecutor General’s Office, police officers have instituted a criminal case under the elements of Article 301 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (public calls for changing the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia by force). The person has been detained based on a suspicion on prima facie commission of a criminal act proscribed by the mentioned article.

The Prosecutor General’s Office calls on the public and citizens to not use exercise of their right to freedom of assembly and free speech to make public calls to violate rules of social coexistence and stability in the country and overthrow the constitutional order.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Why additional police forces were sent to Armenia’s Syunik on day of PM Pashinyan's visit?
The deputy chief of police commented on the matter…
 Demonstrators throw eggs at building of Armenian government during protest
The opposition had announced Wednesday...
 Armenian opposition's protest ends, sitting strike continues
Later, citizens marched to...
 Those demanding Armenia premier Pashinyan’s resignation reach Prosecutor General's Office
"Have you seen a country where citizens ask the prosecutor general that the latter fulfill his duties instead of serving [PM] Nikol?," ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party member Gegham Manukyan asked…
 Armenia deputy police chief: It is not safety of specific person that is protected but the government building
If the building is not protected, you remember the events of November 10…
 Armenia Police: 69 demonstrators apprehended
Those who had joined the Homeland Salvation Movement initiative gathered near the government building…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos