Israel imposing 3rd national quarantine

Israel imposes a third national quarantine to combat growing COVID-19 infection, AP reported referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The restrictions will take effect Sunday night for 14 days until final approval by the cabinet, Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Restrictions include shop closures, limited public transport, partial school closures, and restrictions on leaving home, with the exception of travel to workplaces that remain open and to buy essential goods.

Israel, with a population of nine million, has recorded more than 385,000 COVID-19 cases and 3,150 deaths to date. The Health Department said Wednesday that it had found four people infected with the new coronavirus strain that has emerged in the UK.