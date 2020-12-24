News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 24
USD
522.48
EUR
636.96
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.48
EUR
636.96
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Israel imposing 3rd national quarantine
Israel imposing 3rd national quarantine
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Israel imposes a third national quarantine to combat growing COVID-19 infection, AP reported referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The restrictions will take effect Sunday night for 14 days until final approval by the cabinet, Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Restrictions include shop closures, limited public transport, partial school closures, and restrictions on leaving home, with the exception of travel to workplaces that remain open and to buy essential goods.

Israel, with a population of nine million, has recorded more than 385,000 COVID-19 cases and 3,150 deaths to date. The Health Department said Wednesday that it had found four people infected with the new coronavirus strain that has emerged in the UK.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
California becomes first US state to detect 2 million COVID-19 cases
California authorities introduced a stay-at-home regime...
Armenia PM: Our country was much better prepared for 2nd wave of coronavirus
During the first wave, there was a lot of criticism, most of which was politicized…
 Singapore confirms COVID-19 new strain case
The new strain was found in a Singaporean student...
 702 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 26 more coronavirus patients have died, but three of them—from some other illnesses…
 Canada approves coronavirus vaccine of Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna
It had secured a respective contract with Pfizer-BioNTech, too…
 EU disburses additional EUR 24 million in grants to support Armenia’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic
As part of the European Union’s...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos