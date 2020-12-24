Investigators declare search against Armenia ex-culture minister and ex-Ambassador to Israel who helped her

After large-scale investigative and other procedural actions taken through preliminary investigation of a criminal case that the Division for Investigation of Heavy Crimes of Yerevan Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia is investigating, the Investigative Committee has established several circumstances of misuse by the former Minister of Culture and Youth Affairs of Armenia and the mechanism for committing misuse.

The press release of the Investigative Committee also reports the following: “Through investigation, factual data have been obtained according to which H. P. (Hasmik Poghosyan-ed.), in 2006, holding the position of Minister of Culture and Youth Affairs of Armenia and serving as vice-president of the Armenian NGO for Cultural Cooperation with Foreign Countries at the same time, made the plot of land located in central Yerevan and included in the list of restrictions in the Land Code of Armenia the property of the NGO with help from the president of the NGO and later Ambassador of Armenia to Israel A. S., negligently causing grave consequences.

Based on the evidence obtained, the former minister has been involved as an accused under articles of the Criminal Code (abuse of official powers and money laundering), and a search has been declared against her.

As for the president of the NGO, former Ambassador of Armenia, the latter has been charged with assisting in abuse of official powers, and bail for AMD 20,000,000 has been chosen as a pre-trial measure.