Azerbaijanis are in Armenia's Shurnukh, protests continue in Yerevan for PM Pashinyan's resignation, 24.12.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 24.12.2020:

The Armenian opposition’s demonstrations were held Thursday, but citizens continue their sitting strike in tents pitched at Republic Square in Yerevan.

People are protesting against in Yerevan demanding the resignation of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and his government.

The opposition had announced Wednesday that they would block the government building Thursday to prevent Pashinyan and other members of the Cabinet from entering the building and holding a Cabinet session.

This morning, citizens encircled the government building not to let Pashinyan and Cabinet members enter the building and hold a session. Nevertheless, government officials managed to enter the building, and the session was held.

Later, citizens marched to the building of the Prosecutor General’s Office where they demanded that the Prosecutor General institute a criminal case and detain Pashinyan.

During the protest in front of the government building, the demonstrators were chanting “Nikol Traitor, “Armenia Without Nikol” and “Shame”. They also threw eggs at the building.

The police had formed a human chain—in several rows—in front of the main building of the government since Thursday morning, and they were wearing helmets and holding shields. A woman has been injured during the scuffles.

The Azerbaijanis are currently in Shurnukh village; demarcation works are being carried out, Armenia’s Shurnukh village mayor Hakob Arshakyan told NEWS.am.

"They are in front of 12 houses—on the highway; they are measuring. It’s them, the Russians, our border guards," Arshakyan said, noting that the new Armenian-Azerbaijani border had not been finalized at this sector yet.

In case of drawing this new border by GPS and the motorway, this village will be divided into two parts, and 12 of its houses will pass to the Azerbaijani side.

Earlier, the Shurnukh village mayor had stated that they would fight in every way to keep the village completely Armenian.

Border positioning works are taking place in Syunik Province, this positioning has some nuances and difficulties, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

According to him, there are two settlements in connection with which certain issues may arise.

Pashinyan added that these issues can lead to certain "painful" situations, but assured that the government would provide adequate compensation, and the interests of the affected Armenian citizens will be fully protected.

The bodies of another eight Armenian servicemen were found Wednesday during the search operations in the Hadrut and Jabrayil regions.

Search operations continue in Hadrut, Shushi, Jabrayil regions, and the Zangelan area.

The bodies of 1,069 fallen Armenian servicemen have been retrieved so far.

President Arayik Harutyunyan has signed a decree appointing Artak Beglaryan as Chief of Staff of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President, the Office of the President reported.

Prior to this appointment, Beglaryan held the post of Human Rights Ombudsman of Artsakh.

Russia has hopes for international efforts to determine the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko told reporters.

"The important thing is that the territories that belonged to Azerbaijan and were stated in international documents have been returned. This goes to show the major role that Russia played,” Matviyenko said, adding that Russia hasn’t allowed further escalation and more casualties.