Pope Francis promises to visit Lebanon and South Sudan

Pope Francis promised to visit Lebanon and South Sudan.
In his Christmas message, the Pope traditionally mentions countries but singled out these two countries on Christmas Eve because of the difficulties each faced this year.
He expressed his affection for the beloved people of Lebanon. He said he hoped the country could get by without conflict and regional tensions.
In a separate message, co-written with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the three Church leaders pledged to make a previously delayed trip to South Sudan.