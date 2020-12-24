News
Thursday
December 24
Zatulin: Russia, US and France supported the "Regions for Status" plan
Zatulin: Russia, US and France supported the "Regions for Status" plan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

During the talks over the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russia, the United States and France supported the “Regions for Status” plan. This is what First Deputy Chairman of the Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the Russian State Duma Konstantin Zatulin said during a discussion hosted by the Union of Armenians of Russia today.

Zatulin stated that the US and France currently have a rather objective position.

“In any case, as Armenia’s partner, Russia hasn’t changed its position, and while processes are unfolding in Armenia, it is necessary to take this into consideration and lead the policy based on this,” the MP added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
