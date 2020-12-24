Parents carrying out act of civil disobedience in Yerevan (LIVE)

Citizens of Yerevan are carrying out an act of civil disobedience and have shut down the initial part of Baghramyan Avenue.
Sergo Galstyan, one of the participants, told reporters the following: “I am personally searching for my nephew. I call on all parents. We’re not politically affiliated. We have nothing to do with the 17 political parties holding rallies. My fellow parents and I want to understand if Armenia has a government or not. I have been in Nagorno-Karabakh for over 45 days and have participated in the search efforts. Armenia has captives and missing persons. We can’t even remove the bodies of our deceased children. Nobody has helped us. Only the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh has worked hard with us,” he said, adding that he and the other parents haven’t seen the incumbent authorities of Armenia take real steps.
Galstyan said he and the other parents expect to know how many captives there are and who is dealing with the issue.