Russian MP: I'm certain that Vazgen Manukyan is skillful and patriotic
Russian MP: I'm certain that Vazgen Manukyan is skillful and patriotic
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The leader of Armenia has to be a patriotic and experienced person. I know that several political parties have nominated Vazgen Manukyan as candidate for Prime Minister, and I’m certain that he is skillful and patriotic. This is what First Deputy Chairman of the Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the Russian State Duma Konstantin Zatulin said during a discussion hosted by the Union of Armenians of Russia today.

“I have known him for a long time. He isn’t young, but this is an advantage, not a shortcoming,” the deputy noted.

According to him, the new authorities must first and foremost take measures to solve the crisis, restore the trust of the public in the authorities, hold fair elections and have a new political elite since it will be impossible to develop the country with people who have been defeated.

Vazgen Manukyan is the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement’s candidate for Prime Minister of Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
