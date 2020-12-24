Armenia labor and social affairs minister meets with Homeland Defender's Rehabilitation Center head

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Mesrop Arakelyan today had a working meeting with Director of the Homeland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center Haikuhi Minasyan.
The parties discussed the possible options for organizing the needs assessment of wounded servicemen quickly and effectively.
The minister set the quick identification of the problems of wounded servicemen as a priority and voiced hope that the envisaged cooperation will provide the opportunity to get the whole picture of their needs in a short period of time and provide solutions.
The parties expressed willingness for cooperation to provide speedy solutions to the problems of wounded servicemen.