News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 25
USD
522.48
EUR
636.96
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.48
EUR
636.96
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenian demonstrator's face bleeding while being apprehended by police
Armenian demonstrator's face bleeding while being apprehended by police
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Gerasim Vardanyan, one of the demonstrators being apprehended at Republic Square in Yerevan, was bleeding while being apprehended and was taken to the police station in Erebuni district of Yerevan. Vardanyan is a member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party.

The demonstrators had shut down Tigran Mets Avenue, after which they marched to Republic Square where police began to apprehend them.

This morning, police officers also apprehended over 70 peaceful demonstrators who had encircled the government building.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Tense situation at Republic Square in Yerevan, police officers apprehending demonstrators
In the evening, the demonstrators...
 130 lecturers, employees of Armenia's languages and social sciences university demand PM's resignation
"We, the representatives of the higher education institution, are responsible for educating...
 Parents carrying out act of civil disobedience in Yerevan (LIVE)
Galstyan said he and the other...
 Armenian citizen detained after making public call for military coup
By the assignment of the...
 Why additional police forces were sent to Armenia’s Syunik on day of PM Pashinyan's visit?
The deputy chief of police commented on the matter…
 Demonstrators throw eggs at building of Armenian government during protest
The opposition had announced Wednesday...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos