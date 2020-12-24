Armenian demonstrator's face bleeding while being apprehended by police

Gerasim Vardanyan, one of the demonstrators being apprehended at Republic Square in Yerevan, was bleeding while being apprehended and was taken to the police station in Erebuni district of Yerevan. Vardanyan is a member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party.
The demonstrators had shut down Tigran Mets Avenue, after which they marched to Republic Square where police began to apprehend them.
This morning, police officers also apprehended over 70 peaceful demonstrators who had encircled the government building.