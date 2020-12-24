Tense situation at Republic Square in Yerevan, police officers apprehending demonstrators

Police officers started apprehending peaceful demonstrators at Republic Square in Yerevan. The demonstrators had shut down Tigran Mets Avenue, after which they marched to Republic Square where police officers started apprehending them as they chanted “Armenia Without Nikol”.
This morning, citizens demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation held a protest at Republic Square by encircling the government building, but government officials managed to enter the building and held a session.
In the evening, the demonstrators shut down Tigran Mets Avenue.