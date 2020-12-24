Zakharova says signing of trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh is a major event

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova says the signing of the trilateral statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is one of the major events on not only the regional, but also global scales.
According to her, global and complex efforts will be made to implement the statement. “There is still a lot of work to do. Peacekeepers are carrying out their activities on the spot, and diplomats and international organizations are working on the political track,” she said and wished the sides to the conflict peace.