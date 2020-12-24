Aliyev says resolutions supporting Artsakh mean nothing to Azerbaijan

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has declared that he views the allegations against Baku in the resolutions that several Western countries adopted after the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh as groundless, RIA Novosti reported.

“Let the countries having adopted those resolutions against us open their eyes and see. Open your eyes, hypocritical politicians. Your deputies have adopted a resolution. Those resolutions mean nothing to us, they are pieces of paper. However, the fact of the matter is that they are making groundless allegations against us,” he said.