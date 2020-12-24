News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 25
USD
522.48
EUR
636.96
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.48
EUR
636.96
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Aliyev says resolutions supporting Artsakh mean nothing to Azerbaijan
Aliyev says resolutions supporting Artsakh mean nothing to Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has declared that he views the allegations against Baku in the resolutions that several Western countries adopted after the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh as groundless, RIA Novosti reported.

“Let the countries having adopted those resolutions against us open their eyes and see. Open your eyes, hypocritical politicians. Your deputies have adopted a resolution. Those resolutions mean nothing to us, they are pieces of paper. However, the fact of the matter is that they are making groundless allegations against us,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Residents of certain communities of Karabakh won't benefit from lump-sum financial assistance program
The Ministry of Territorial Administration and...
 Armenian PM, President discuss current situation in Armenia and security of borderline communities
The interlocutors discussed issues related to...
 Zatulin: "Package plan' most acceptable option for settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
“It seems to me that this is the...
 Nikol Pashinyan meets with volunteer soldiers of Artsakh war
Pashinyan expressed gratitude to...
 Russian MP assesses possibility of Armenia becoming part of Russia
The deputy clarified that one can...
 Chamber of Deputies of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg adopts motion condemning actions against Artsakh
Ambassador of Armenia to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan reports...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos