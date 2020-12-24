Karabakh State Service for Emergency Situations receives new equipment with Russia's support

Today the logistics base of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was replenished with new and state-of-the-art equipment with the support of the Russian Federation, as reported the State Service for Emergency Situations.
Director of the Service, Major General Karen Sargsyan was introduced to the capacities of the equipment with the accompaniment of senior member of the group from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Colonel Vadim Garshen.
On behalf of the authorities and people of Artsakh and the whole personnel of the State Service for Emergency Situations and himself, Sargsyan expressed gratitude to President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev, Director of the Department for Rescue Formations Igor Kutrovsky and gave special thanks to Commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov for intervening in and organizing the search and rescue efforts.