Residents of Armenia's Tchakaten and Shikahogh villages can't make phone calls, communication tower dismantled

Residents of the Tchakaten and Shikahogh villages of Syunik Province of Armenia have no telephone communication.
Mayor of Kapan Gevorg Parsyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the residents don’t have telephone communication since the communication tower is being dismantled. He also urged residents to not panic and stated that the issue would be solved in a few days.
“There is no communication in-between villages. The communication tower is being dismantled since it is located in a disputed territory,” he added.
Two days ago, head of Shikahogh village Nare Ghazaryan posted the following on her Facebook page about the lack of telephone communication:
“There hasn’t been telephone communication on the Kapan-Shikahogh road for five days now, and it was removed since the antenna in Tchakaten village was located in the “territory of azerbaijan”. Moreover, this is the most dangerous sector of the road. If we are captured, we won’t even be able to contact the National Security Service. In addition, there are only two Russian soldiers on the 23 km road. I don’t know who we can rely on.”