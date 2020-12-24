Georgia Parliament expresses confidence in new Cabinet

With 85 votes “in favor” and no votes “against”, the Parliament of Georgia expressed confidence in the new government led by Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Sputnik Georgia reported.
The Georgian government resigned after the new Cabinet’s powers were recognized.
The Parliament also approved Giorgi Gakharia’s plan to build a European state, which states the main goals of the government, that is, overcoming the crisis caused by the pandemic, restoring and developing the economy rapidly, creating a stable and safe environment for each citizen and continuous implementation of structural reforms.