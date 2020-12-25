Russian peacekeepers completing demining of northern outskirts of Stepanakert

The engineering unit of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is completing the demining of the northern outskirts of Stepanakert [the capital of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)], according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
During the period of this operation, more than 280 hectares of land, about 107 km of roads, and 452 residential buildings were demined. Also more than 9,000 explosive ordnances were found and neutralized.
To note, on November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities.