Azerbaijan’s Aliyev trying to reconcile Israel and Turkey?

Azerbaijani president wishes to reciprocate two countries for aiding in military conflict with Armenia
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has initiated a bid to restore relations between his two allies, Israel and Turkey, outlet Walla News reported, citing Israeli sources with knowledge on the matter.
Both Jerusalem and Ankara have provided the Azerbaijani government military support during the recent Nagorno-Karabakh war.
To reciprocate, Baku offered the two countries—whose relationship has deteriorated to an unprecedented low over the last several years—to aid by building new bridges.
Israeli sources told Walla News that the Azerbaijani president has spoken on the phone with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss his relationship with the Jewish state.