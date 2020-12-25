News
Friday
December 25
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev trying to reconcile Israel and Turkey?
Region:Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani president wishes to reciprocate two countries for aiding in military conflict with Armenia

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has initiated a bid to restore relations between his two allies, Israel and Turkey, outlet Walla News reported, citing Israeli sources with knowledge on the matter.

Both Jerusalem and Ankara have provided the Azerbaijani government military support during the recent Nagorno-Karabakh war.

To reciprocate, Baku offered the two countries—whose relationship has deteriorated to an unprecedented low over the last several years—to aid by building new bridges.

Israeli sources told Walla News that the Azerbaijani president has spoken on the phone with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss his relationship with the Jewish state.
